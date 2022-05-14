The child water hepatitis It is one of the most talked about diseases in Mexico today, especially since four cases in minors were reported in Nuevo León just on Thursday, May 12.

This becomes more relevant when considering that in Tamaulipas this Friday a possible case of the infectious disease was sent for review, and that At least 300 confirmed cases have been reported in the worldbeing the United Kingdom the place where the majority have been presented.

For this reason, institutions such as the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) Y World Health Organization (WHO) recommend avoid the virus as much as possible go for medical attention in case of presenting symptom.

How do I know if my son or daughter has acute childhood hepatitis?

Before continuing, it is important to clarify that hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver that can be triggered by infections, intoxication by medicines or other agents external to the body, as well as by viruses. The latter cause the variants known as A, B, C, D and E.

When the infectious disease progresses quickly and generates inflammation, health experts consider it acute hepatitis, which has affected minors around the world.

If you are concerned about the subject, it is time for you to know what are the main symptoms of acute childhood hepatitisThus, you can go for immediate medical attention and prevent a possible unflattering outcome.

According to PAHO, this disease can cause: gastrointestinal illnesses such as diarrhea and vomiting; high temperature; Muscle pain; Joint pain; jaundice, yellow skin and eyes; dark urine; pale stool with shades of gray; itch; feeling weak and tired.

If you have any of these symptoms, see your doctor trusted immediately. Now, if you don’t have them and want to avoid them, consider that it is an adenovirus, therefore, it is recommended to have basic hygiene measures such as washing your hands frequently.