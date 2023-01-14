Dhe German doubles athletes Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt won the gold medal at the European Luge Championships. The six-time Olympic champions triumphed in front of two local teams in Sigulda, Latvia, and at the same time secured their second World Cup victory of the season.

After the first round, Wendl/Arlt (Berchtesgaden/Königssee) were still in third place, but in the final run they showed a flawless performance and started to catch up. In the end, their lead over Martins Bots and Roberts Plume was a good six-hundredths. Toni Eggert/Sascha Benecken (Ilsenburg/Suhl) only finished fifth (+0.269) and had to hand over their lead in the overall World Cup to Wendl/Arlt.

Bronze for the women

Jessica Degenhardt and Cheyenne Rosenthal (Altenberg/Winterberg) took bronze for the women. They were only beaten by World Cup leaders Andrea Vötter/Marion Oberhofer (Italy) and Anda Upite/Sanija Ozolina from Latvia (+0.501), a clear 0.558 seconds behind.

The European Luge Championships will be held this year as part of a World Cup weekend. For the German team, however, the focus is increasingly on the home world championship in Oberhof (January 23rd to 29th).