BRASILIA (Reuters) – Accused of omission and connivance that would have facilitated attacks by radical Bolsonaristas on the headquarters of the Three Powers on Sunday, the former Minister of Justice in the Bolsonaro government and former Secretary of Public Security for the Federal District, Anderson Torres, arrived to Brazil, according to information from GloboNews.

He is expected to hand himself over to the Federal Police this Saturday after arriving in Brazil on his return trip to the United States.

Torres was on vacation in Orlando, in the United States, the same city where former president Jair Bolsonaro is located, very close to the former minister.

Determined by the minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes, and endorsed by the majority of the court’s plenary, the request for Torres’ arrest occurred after the director general of the Federal Police, Andrei Rodrigues, pointed out “the various omissions, in theory intentional acts committed by those responsible for public security in the Federal District and which contributed to the practice of terrorist acts” on January 8 in the federal capital.

When carrying out a search and seizure warrant at the former minister’s house in the scope of Moraes’ decision, the Federal Police found in a cupboard a draft of a decree to establish a “state of defense” at the headquarters of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) in order to pave the way to change the result of last year’s election, in which Bolsonaro was defeated by Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

According to Torres, the document was “leaked out of context” after being picked up when he was not at home, and was probably part of a pile of papers for disposal. “Everything would be taken to be shredded in due time”, said the former minister in a post on Twitter.

Upon learning of the preventive detention order for Moraes, Torres also published on Twitter on Tuesday that he would interrupt his vacation and return to Brazil to present himself to Justice. The Minister of Justice, Flávio Dino, had given Torres a deadline of Monday for his return, or he would initiate extradition procedures.

Torres is also the target, alongside Bolsonaro, of a request to open an inquiry presented by the leader of the government in the National Congress, Senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP), this time to investigate the conduct of the former minister and former minister. president for attempted coup d’état due to the draft decree.

(By Maria Carolina Marcello and Adriano Machado)