Real Betis faces an exciting season after winning the Copa del Rey last season. The Andalusians have built a very solid project that has been growing year after year at the hands of Pellegrini and this season they must consolidate themselves as one of the teams aspiring to win the Europa League.
On Thursday they will play against Ludogorets in Bulgaria, a team that is also playing for the pass to the next phase of the tournament. We are going to see all the preview and the possible alignments of both teams.
Date: Thursday, October 27.
Location: Razgrad.
Stadium: Stadium Ludogorets Arena.
Schedule: 6:45 p.m. Spain, 11:45 a.m. Mexico, 1:45 p.m. Argentina.
Channel: In Spain by Movistar Liga de Campeones 4. In Argentina by ESPN Argentina and Star + and in Mexico by ESPN Mexico and Star +
Betis need to score points to mathematically ensure the pass to the next phase. The Andalusians have just lost to Atlético de Madrid, but they lead the Europa League group and are a priori favorites to go through to the next phase as first. Juanmi, Camarasa, Luiz Felipe and Sabali will be absent for the match.
BY: Rui Silva.
DEF: Montoya, Pezzella, Victor Ruiz, Alex Moreno.
MC: Guido, Carvalaho, Fekir.
DEL: Canals, Iglesias, Rodri.
The Bulgarian team can secure their passage to the next phase of scoring today, so we expect a very even game and that they do not take any risks despite playing at home. Ludogorets beat Botev last Sunday, so they are in good shape.
BY: Padt.
DEF: Rick, Tissera, Cafumana, Pedrinho, Piotrowski.
MC: Souza, Delev, Tekpetey.
FROM: Cicinho, Nedyalkov.
Real Betis will not take any risks, nor will Ludogorets, which will leave both teams level at the end of the match.
Ludogorets 1-1 Real Betis.
