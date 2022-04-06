Many probably remember New Super Lucky’s Talea 3D platform reissue of the original which, however, was for virtual reality. Lucky’s Tale it has been very popular on Steam and the same thing could be done by the users of PlayStation VR, since the title will arrive by surprise in the next few hours. This is the synopsis:

“Lucky’s Tale became one of the first third-person games in virtual reality, showing the world that it can be much more than a first-person experience. Its pioneering approach to camera, character movement, environment and gameplay offers a thrilling experience that allows players to roam freely in immersive environments that are simultaneously toy-like. You will feel like you have entered the world of a nostalgic platformer!”

Yep, coming to PSVR next week! https://t.co/PJdRFnE85u – Lucky’s Tale VR – now remastered! (@PlayfulLucky) April 1, 2022



The peculiarity of Lucky’s Tale’s arrival on Sony VR is that it was discovered by accident via trophy tracking websites such as PSNProfiles and Exophase. In short, no ads with great fanfare, which is a shame since the title is an interesting experiment.

Source: .Pushsquare