Puebla.- The balance of a strong shooting was that of two deadorno ministerial agent and an alleged criminal in the municipality of Santa Matias TlalancalecaPuebla.

The confrontation Wednesday morning was recorded in the Juárez Coronaco community, when agents from the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for the Investigation of High-Impact Crimes (FEIDAI) conducted a search of a home.

The ministerial officers were surprised by an armed man when they were doing the errands, who shot at them, leaving an agent wounded and he was shot down by the officers.

Unfortunately the ministerial agent lost his life when he was transferred to a hospital by his companions.

The area was protected by elements of the National Guard and Sedena, while the corresponding proceedings continue.

It is worth mentioning that San Matias Tlalancaleca It is an area considered a red light for the theft of fuel from Pemex pipelines.