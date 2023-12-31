Without a doubt, Luciana Fuster's life has had great changes after winning the Miss Grand International, since the model has not stopped traveling after being crowned in the beauty pageant. She visited places like Vietnam and Thailand. Now, after her return to Peru and reunion with her boyfriend, Patricio Parodi, both decided to enjoy a trip outside the country. In her Instagram stories, she surprised by sharing images in which she shows herself in luxurious experiences.

Where will Luciana Fuster and Patricio Parodi spend the New Year?

Although just a few days ago Luciana Fuster and Patricio Parodi did not give many details of their plans for New Yeareverything seems to indicate that the popular couple will receive 2024 outside of Peru and in one of the most famous cities in the United States and the world: Las Vegas.

“First day in Las Vegas and I can say it is incredible“, she wrote in her publication. Likewise, the beauty queen took a luxurious helicopter trip and did not hesitate to share it with her thousands of fans on social networks.

Is Luciana Fuster now transported by helicopter?

The brand new winner of Miss Grand International 2023 now shows a life with some luxuries and has no problems sharing them on her platforms. So, during her trip to Las Vegas with Patricio Parodithe influencer published the details of her ride in a private helicopter.

In the videos you can see Luciana and Patricio showing off in this aerial vehicle, with which they were able to enjoy a privileged view of the city of Las Vegas from above. The lovers were very excited in this experience full of adrenaline.