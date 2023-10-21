Luciana Fuster He traveled to Vietnam since the beginning of October. And after three weeks, the national representative is one day away from defining her stay: she must obtain a place in the top 20 of the Miss Grand International. Fuster, who has been called one of the favorites of the beauty pageant, will compete next Sunday, October 22 in the preliminary ceremony. However, this morning she left a message that worried her followers: she had a fever. We tell you all the details in this note.

What happened to Luciana Fuster in Vietnam and what did she say to her followers?

Through his official Instagram profile, Luciana He decided to take a photo as part of his social media updates. However, her face looked downcast and she had a thermometer in her mouth.

“Current situation: with fever one day before the preliminary,” wrote in the description.

Miss Grand Perú posted this photograph on her Instagram profile. Photo: Instagram / Luciana Fuster

So far, Fuster has not commented on the matter again. Her followers showed her concern and her support in the face of the Miss Grand competition.

Will Luciana Fuster compete in the Miss Grand International preliminary?

To the joy of the fans of the contest, Jessica Newton She used her social networks to report that Luciana is participating in the rehearsals for the beauty pageant’s preliminary ceremony. Through a video, Fuster showed that despite the illness, she will represent Peru as she should. Jessica arrived in Vietnam to meet Luciana and compete in the Miss Grand final. Both merged into a strong hug and the emotional moment was published on Instagram.

When is the Miss Grand International preliminary competition?

The preliminary phase of the beauty contest will take place next Sunday, October 22 at 7:00 am (Peru time), in Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam. Over there Luciana Fuster will compete for a place in the long-awaited top 20 of the competition and will be able to advance to the grand final which will be on October 25.

