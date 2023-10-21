Our correspondent quoted senior diplomatic sources as saying, “There will be no final statement due to disagreements between the Arab group and the representatives of the West participating in the summit, who obstructed its issuance.”

The sources added: “Western representatives wanted the statement to include only a condemnation of the Hamas movement, while they refused to condemn Israel for killing thousands of civilians in Gaza, or to demand an urgent ceasefire and the entry of humanitarian aid into the besieged Strip.”

She continued: “That is why the Egyptian presidency issued a statement that expressed its point of view on the crisis, and indicated what Egypt was looking forward to through its invitation to this summit.”

Sources also told our correspondent that “the major European countries were not willing to issue any statement, regardless of its wording,” and said that their representatives “used flimsy reasons as pretexts, and whenever compromise solutions were proposed, they did not agree because they were unwilling to issue a statement,” according to the sources.

Statement of the Egyptian Presidency

The Egyptian presidency issued a statement saying, “Through its invitation to this summit, Egypt sought to build an international consensus that crosses cultures, races, religions, and political positions. A consensus centered on the values ​​of humanity and its collective conscience. It rejects violence, terrorism, and unlawful killing of people. It calls for an end to the ongoing war that has taken place.” Thousands of innocent civilians were killed on both the Palestinian and Israeli sides. Demands respect for the rules of international law and international humanitarian law. Emphasizes the paramount importance of protecting civilians and not exposing them to risks and threats. It gives special priority to accessing and ensuring the flow of humanitarian and relief aid and delivering it to those who deserve it from the people of the Gaza Strip. And warns of the dangers of extending “The current conflict will spread to other areas in the region.”

The Egyptian statement continued: “Egypt also looked forward to the participants launching a global call for peace, in which they agreed on the importance of re-evaluating the pattern of international dealing with the Palestinian issue over the past decades, and so that it emerges from the womb of the current crisis with a new political spirit and will that paves the way for launching a real peace process.” And serious, leading in the short and foreseeable term to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the June 1976 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.”

He added: “The international scene over the past decades has revealed a serious deficiency in finding a just and lasting solution to the Palestinian issue, because it sought to manage the conflict, and not end it permanently. It was content with offering temporary solutions and palliatives that do not live up to the lowest aspirations of a people who have suffered for more than 80 years of foreign occupation.” And attempts to erase identity and lose hope.”

The statement continued: “The ongoing war has also revealed a defect in the values ​​of the international community in dealing with crises. While we see rushing and competing to quickly condemn the killing of innocent people in one place, we find an incomprehensible hesitation in condemning the same act in another place. Rather, we find attempts to justify this killing, As if the life of the Palestinian human being was less important than the life of other human beings.”

The Egyptian presidency considered that “the lives being lost every day during the current crisis, and the women and children who are trembling in terror under the yoke of aerial bombardment around the clock, require that the response of the international community be commensurate with the gravity of the event, as the Palestinian human right is not an exception to those covered by the rules of international humanitarian law or International conventions on human rights, and the Palestinian people must enjoy all the rights enjoyed by other peoples, starting with the highest right, which is the right to life, and their right to find safe housing, decent health care, and education for their children, and to have, above all, a state that embodies their identity. He is proud to belong to it.”

The statement continued: “Egypt affirms on this occasion that it will spare no effort in continuing to work with all partners in order to achieve the goals that called for holding this summit, regardless of the difficulties or the length of the conflict. Egypt will always maintain its firm position in support of Palestinian rights and belief in peace.” “As a strategic choice, there is no neutrality or retreat from it, until the vision of a solution of two Palestinian and Israeli states, living next to each other in peace, is achieved.”

He concluded: “As part of Egypt’s pursuit of achieving these lofty goals, it will never accept calls to liquidate the Palestinian cause at the expense of any country in the region, and it will not relent for a moment in preserving its sovereignty and national security in light of increasingly dangerous and threatening circumstances and situations, seeking the help of God Almighty and the will of Its people and their determination.”