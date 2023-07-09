The Mexican singer and ex-husbands Lucero and Manuel Mijares They were interviewed by various media, as they attended the presentation of their daughter this weekend Lucero Mijaresprotagonist of the staging ‘El Mago’, in CDMX.

Questions related to Lucero Mijares and his debut in ‘El Mago’ were not lacking, but there was someone who questioned bright Star in relation to his past and when he was professionally related to the producer Sergio Andrade.

On YouTube, fragments of the interview with Lucero and Manuel Mijares who did show programs such as ‘Producora 69’ are shared and it is heard that a journalist questions Lucero about what he thinks about it to the forbidden love that Sergio Andrade felt for her.

“We are not going to answer that less on a day like today, the day of Lucerito, we are going to celebrate it, I hope you like it a lot…”, he replies bright Star regarding the question about Sergio Andrade and adds that the only thing that matters to her and Manuel Mijares is may your daughter Lucero Mijares be happy always.

Such questioning would have been unconsciously provoked by Lucero in front of the press, since he declared that he has a path of teaching and values: “hopefully it doesn’t run into with problems dealing with wolves and know how to always get out well…”.

Lucero also expressed that her daughter Lucero Mijares is no longer an 8-year-old girl, “like me when I started at 10, we have close trusted people who can constantly accompany her, if Manuel and I work we cannot be here with her, There are trusted people who are close to her.”

What happened between Lucero and Sergio Andrade?

Sergio Andrade was Lucero’s music producer in the eighties, when she was a teenager and he produced songs for her like ‘With so few years’, then they broke their employment relationship and over the years it has been said that he would have in love and obsessed with her.

Lucero would have been snatched by her parents from the musical path she was taking with Sergio Andrade, because they realized that it was not healthy or convenient, however they have never talked about the subject clearly and many things are speculated.

Among the things that have been said, for example, is that Sergio Andrade became obsessed with Lucero and that is why he would have noticed Gloria Trevi, because physically they are very similar.

