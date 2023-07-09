The number of demonstrators has exceeded the average of recent weeks, according to the organizers, who said that 180,000 demonstrated in Tel Aviv..

Opponents of reform have organized demonstrations every Saturday evening since January, in one of the largest protest movements in the history of Israel..

For its part, Israeli media estimated the number of protesters at 150,000, an increase from previous weeks, while the Knesset is considering an important item of judicial reform on Monday..

The police did not provide an estimate of the number of protesters, about 100 of whom were dispersed Saturday evening with water cannons after blocking a highway in Tel Aviv, according to an AFP correspondent..

After failed attempts to negotiate with the opposition following the announcement at the end of March of a “suspension” of consideration of the reform, the government is resuming its efforts to approve it in parliament on Monday, with the start of the first reading of a draft law aimed at eliminating the possibility of the judiciary examining the “reasonability” of government decisions..

This especially affects the appointment of ministers. In January, a decision by the Supreme Court forced Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to dismiss the second-in-command in the government, Aryeh Deri, who was convicted of tax evasion..

The organizers of the protest movement declared Tuesday a day of national mobilization.

The Netanyahu government, which was formed at the end of December with the participation of extreme right-wing and religious extremist parties, is trying to pass judicial reform aimed at strengthening the powers of the Knesset at the expense of the judiciary..

The government believes that reform is necessary to ensure a better balance of powers, but its opponents see it as a threat to Israeli democracy and its institutional guarantees.