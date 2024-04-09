The Mexican singer bright Starwho began her artistic career in her childhood, is one of the most admired, successful and prettiest, because with the passage of time The only thing he achieves physically is to look better and better.

Proof of this are the images that bright Star shares on Instagram and where she sometimes appears without a drop of makeup, so it shows that she has a porcelain complexion, His fans also express him on social networks.

Lucero, who is currently 54 years old, looks much younger and the key to this is that he has known how to lead a healthy life based on exercise, sleeping well, and eating well and nutritionally above all.

This is how pretty Lucero currently looks at 54 years of age. Instagram photo

In several interviews Lucero, mother of Lucero Mijares, José Manuel and ex-wife of the singer Manuel Mijares, has said that the key to looking and feeling good It's trying to have a healthy life.

In a recent meeting with journalists in Mexico CityBright Star She was praised by one of them regarding her beauty and asked her to give some tips, to which she responded in a joking tone: “Donkey's milk has no loss, the truth is…”.

Lucero and his daughter Lucero Mijares. Instagram photo

And on a serious note, Lucero, 'The Bride of America', mentions: “Thank you, when you stay, what we always said, comfortable, happy, everything is fine, It's like it gives you harmony, and that makes you look good. Now it is true that there are people who look different, and there are others who still do not dare to change certain things.”

bright Star Since his youth he has starred in several telenovelas on Televisa that have become successful in Mexico and other countries, among them 'When love arrives', 'Los relatives poor', 'Alborada', 'Soy tu dueña' and recently the series ' El Gallo de Oro', available on the ViX platform, which already has two seasons.

