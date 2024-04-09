If the government does not intervene, an electric car will soon be more expensive than a petrol car due to high MRB.

With today's sky-high gasoline prices, driving your electric car is fun. Especially if you have a driveway with its own charging station in combination with solar panels. But that loud laugh will soon be a thing of the past, especially if you are now in a luxurious and large electric SUV.

At least, that loud laughter will be a thing of the past if the government does not intervene. From 2025, electric car owners will pay road tax. EVs are currently exempt from this tax. This will increase by 25 percent in 2025 and even by 100 percent in 2026. This means that an ID3 in the MRB is more expensive per month than a Golf. With a large electric SUV, don't be surprised if 600 euros per quarter suddenly starts being depreciated in 2026. Then electric driving is a lot less fun.

Whether that will actually happen is anyone's guess. In any case, it is still very quiet in The Hague. The next cabinet is faced with financial challenges, and there is no option for distributing subsidies. They can make good use of MRB's incentives for electric cars.

Back to petrol car

From a study by the Electric Drivers Association shows that 54 percent are considering switching to a petrol car after 2025. The organization therefore calls on the government to take action. The ANWB has the same message. As far as the ANWB is concerned, there will at least be a weight correction, so that owners of an electric car will not have to pay too much for MRB, RTL Nieuws reports on this.

100 percent road tax

If the government does nothing, which seems to be the case now, we will indeed go to 25 percent and then 100 percent road tax for electric cars. It remains to be seen what will happen to all those EVs in our country. If the petrol car is cheaper to drive, the sum is quickly solved for many people. First the government encourages everyone to drive electric, then everyone says thank you and bye and goes back to the car with a combustion engine. It won't surprise me if this actually turns out this way in the coming years.

In any case, it is clear that the next cabinet will have to make a decision. No clear side has been expressed by The Hague. This uncertainty also creates doubt in the market, people are hesitant to buy an EV because they do not know which way the rules are going. With a 100% MRB rate on an electric car, depreciation can increase rapidly from 2026, which is unfortunate if you bought an EV before that.

