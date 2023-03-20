“Al fondo hay sitio” continues to be one of the most watched programs on Peruvian television thanks to the fact that its main figures have managed to maintain themselves. In addition, it has added new presences that have penetrated the public. ceballos is one of these income. His character quickly achieved a special relationship with the popular Joel González, played by Erick Elera.

As is known, the Colombian has been in the national artistic milieu for several years and is happily married. For this reason, the hot love scenes that she has been starring in through her character, Dalila, could cause problems in her marriage. However, this was totally ruled out by the driver herself.

Lucecita assured that she had good chemistry with Erick Elera

First of all, Lucecita Ceballos pointed out that she has a good relationship off camera with Erick Elera, so everything becomes easier when recording her scenes.

“There is work chemistry and that makes more of the plot flow or what we have to do in a very professional way,” he told Trome.

Lucecita rules out that her husband is jealous

Lastly, Lucecita categorically ruled out that Rony Ríos, her husband with whom she has been married for more than 27 years, feels any kind of jealousy when he sees their kiss scenes during the different episodes of “Al fondo hay sitio”.

“There has not been any discomfort from my husband. He understands that these scenes can be presented with the character,” she added.