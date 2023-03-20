Italy, Mancini: “First Pafundi, then all the others”. And on Retegui…

“First Pafundi, then all the others: this is my idea when I write the list. He has incredible qualities, he is a boy who has now turned 17 and the hope is that he can play in Serie A and be a player for the national team for the next 20 years. We believe in him a lot.” Signed Roberto Mancini. The coach of Italy in Coverciano he defends the call-up of the blue talent from Udinese who has only played nine minutes since the last call-up. And he also explained Mateo Retegui’s first call (who said yes to Italy despite the chances of being called up by Argentina too: read who he is here Mateo Retegui, the “Luca Toni” of Mancini’s Italy): “We’ve been following him for some time, he has quality and he’s a young boy. We didn’t think he’d say yes, we hesitated a bit and instead he immediately said yes. The hope is that it can be important, he’s a bright and young boy”. Will he play against the English? “There’s Scamacca, there’s him and there’s Gnonto, he’s one of these three, hoping they’re fine. Scamacca doesn’t have 90 minutes, he’s only played 65 minutes in the Cup. Gnonto is the only one who always plays in Premier League. And now we are following Mateo.”

Who is Pafundi, the youngest blue debutant of the last century: jewel of Udinese

Italy, Euro 2022 qualifiers24

Thursday 23 March (8.45 pm) Italy-EnglandSunday 26 March (20.45) will be played in Tà Qali Malta-Italy







Simone Pafundi made his debut for Italy aged 16 years, 8 months and 2 days (in the 3-1 win over Albania, with brace from Grifo and goal from Di Lorenzo on 16 November 2022) coming on for Verratti in the 89th minute: he the first player in the last 100 years to wear the shirt of the senior national team before turning 17. And he is the third youngest player ever: before him Rodolfo Gavinelli in 1911 (16 years, 3 months, 8 days) and Renzo De Vecchi in 1910 (16 years, 3 months, 23 days). The Udinese attacking midfielder also beat Gianluigi Donnarumma’s previous record (17 years, 6 months, 4 days). Let’s see who Simone Pafundi is, the new jewel of Italian football that Mancini has launched in the national team that is starting again in view of the European Championships (Germany 2024 when the Azzurri will have to defend the Euro 2020 title) and above all the 2026 World Cup (USA, Canada, Mexico).

Who is Simone Pafundi: born in 2006 who made his debut in the Italian national team of Mancini

Simone Pafundi he is a left-footed playmaker who can also play as a winger: fast, quick, excellent dribbling, strong in taking free-kicks and penalties. “Messi” idol, while “here at Udinese I am inspired by Pereyra (whom he took over for his debut in A) and Deulofeu”.

Italy, Mancini on Zaniolo, Kean and Zaccagni

“Zaniolo he hasn’t been called up because he has just resumed and he’s not yet in top condition, he hasn’t played full games yet. If he does well at Galatasaray he will be called as such keanwhich we hope will improve. But it’s also true that time passes, so the hope is that they can understand that they have great qualities and that the national team need them.”

“Zaccagni he’s doing an excellent championship, there’s no particular motivation, the national team is open to everyone and if it continues like this, there will be other opportunities”.







Simone Pafundi was born in Monfalcone on 14 March 2006, from Neapolitan parents who moved to Friuli. At the age of five he began playing for his country’s team and immediately stood out for his uncommon talent which led him to always play from ‘under age’.

In 2014 he was noticed by Udinese during a tournament in Rivignano. His agility qualities, which he combines with great speed in jumping the opponent and an uncommon ability to score and assist, lead him to take the limelight even among the Juventus rookies and throughout the youth team up to the landing , he 2006, in a Udinese Primavera made up of 2003 and 2004.

Thus comes the triumph in the Primavera 2 tournament closed with 6 goals and 7 assists in 14 appearances (thanks to an injury that kept him out from November to February) and the call up to the first team where he began training under the orders of Gabriele Cioffi and then Andrea Sottil.

He made his Serie A debut on 20 May against Salernitana (“An evening I will not forget”): he became the first player born in 2006 to play in Serie A. For him also five appearances, four goals and two assists with the Under 17

Pafundi had been close to giving in to the flattery of Chelsea who wanted to take him to their ‘academies’ in Englandbut his parents’ desire not to take him too far from home convinced him to sign his first three-year professional contract as soon as he turned 16.

His brother Andrea, born in 2004, is his teammate in the Udinese Primavera: “On the pitch we may be together less, because there are those who play more and those who play less, but off the pitch that’s everything for me”, said Simone, “sharing the locker room with him has given me a big hand in making to the best”.

