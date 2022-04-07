Milan, Inter, Juventus, even the national team. The fate of Lorenzo Lucca seemed already written, the big leap would only be a matter of a short time. Everyone was convinced of this, also because the excellent performance of the first two months of the season had made him the new emerging talent of Italian football. Six goals in the first seven days of the championship had launched Pisa to the top of the Serie B standings, a revelation considering the fourteenth place of the previous year.