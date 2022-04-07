Google has announced a new version of its Chrome browser that users should install as soon as possible. The company warns that the update will eliminate a vulnerability in the browser for which malicious software tools have already been found on the Internet.

Google rates the risk of the vulnerability, which affects the V8 component of the browser’s Java Script program, as high. The new and secure version 99.0.4844.84 of Chrome for Windows and macOS should be available now or will be in the coming days and weeks. The tech giant said the update is likely to take a few weeks to cover all users.

Each user can check if the new version is already available or installed on their device in the upper right corner of the three-dot menu under “Help/About Google Chrome”. Activating this menu option automatically starts the installation. If this is not the case, it is recommended to wait a few days and try again.