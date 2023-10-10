PLAION announces that Lucca Comics & Games 2023 will be tinged with blue thanks to the arrival of Sonic Housea space dedicated to the mascot SAW. From 1 to 5 November at the Casermetta San Paolino we will be able to participate in many activities dedicated to the blue hedgehog, such as try Sonic Superstars with a friend thanks to the PlayStation 5 stations for two players present.

It will also be possible preview the collaborative LEGO sets created with SEGAas well as building them and having fun with them within the area LEGO Lab. Throughout the days the two live action feature films will be screened dedicated to the blue hedgehog, and we will even be able to take unique photos with them photo opportunity and buy lots of merchandise dedicated to the franchise.

Let’s find out all the details together thanks to the press release released by the company.

THE SAN PAOLINO CASERMETTA IS DYED BLUE BECOMING THE OFFICIAL HOME OF SONIC SUPERSTARS DURING LUCCA COMICS & GAMES 2023

PLAION invites all visitors to “Casa Sonic” to celebrate the release of Sonic Superstars together and to immerse themselves in the Sonic The Hedgehog™ universe with many interactive activities for adults and children

PLAIONdeveloper, publisher, distributor and global leader in entertainment – ​​in collaboration with the Group LEGOone of the world’s leading manufacturers of play materials with its iconic bricks – is happy to open the doors of Barracks San Paolino to all visitors of Lucca Comics & Games 2023 to offer a magical experiential journey into the universe of the world’s most loved blue hedgehog and to celebrate the launch of the latest video game in the franchise, Sonic Superstarsavailable from October 17th in physical and digital versions on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch™ and PC.

All Sonic fans will be able to breathe in the atmosphere, energy and liveliness of the beloved blue hedgehog in a multimedia context within a unique location, completely customized for the occasion, with many interactive activities for adults and children with to try and many other fantastic surprises.

Who can’t wait to get their hands on Sonic Superstarsfrom 1 November 2023 you will be able to speed towards the Casermetta San Paolino in Luccawhere you will find various stations PlayStation®5set up for two players, to enjoy Sonic’s new adventure in the company of a friend.

At the entrance to the “Sonic House”, guests will be able to admire four display cases that will contain the fabulous collection of sets LEGO® Sonic The Hedgehog™ Indeed, with this brand new line from the LEGO Group, you can build and play with Sonic, Tails, Amy and Dr Eggman in the most iconic levels, such as the Sonic’s Speed ​​Ball, Tails’ Lab, Tornado Plane, Amy’s Animal Rescue Island and the iconic Green Hill Zone.

In the “Sonic House”, thanks to the collaboration with the Group LEGOvisitors of all ages will also be able to play with the beautiful sets LEGO® Sonic The Hedgehog™ in the area “LEGO Lab”, a space entirely dedicated to activities with the iconic bricks.

Those who want to relax or pass the time before starting a fun session in the “Lego Lab” can do so in a special relax area in which a mini-cinema will be set up with sessions that will screen every day “Sonic: The Movie” at 11am And “Sonic 2: The Movie” at 4.30pm, as well as many trailers and videos dedicated to the Sonic The Hedgehog brand™.

In the “Sonic House” the host will think of everything and will not let his guests leave without a special memory! A truly unique photo opportunity will make the visit unforgettable, thanks to the presence of a dedicated themed corner.

At the end of the magical journey in the Sonic The Hedgehog universe™inside the location, it will be possible to purchase everything you have tried in the dedicated store: the video game Sonic Superstarsthe sets LEGO® Sonic The Hedgehog™, DVDs or Blu-Rays “Sonic: The Movie” And “Sonic 2: The Movie”, Sonic merchandise and some exclusive hardware from the catalog HORI.

Anyone who thinks that the surprises end here is very wrong…Sonic has many friends who will come to greet him and meet all his guests. More details on the talents who will join the celebrations at the location will be revealed in the coming days.

PLAION awaits you in large numbers at the Casermetta San Paolino, which will transform into the official home of Sonic from 1 to 5 November during Lucca Comics & Games 2023!

It will be possible to pre-order the standard, physical and digital editions, or the Digital Deluxe Edition of Sonic Superstarsbefore launching on sonicsuperstars.com [sonicsuperstars.com], to get the exclusive LEGO Eggman appearance. Plus, sign up for our newsletter by January 31, 2024 and get a redesigned classic look of Amy Rose in Sonic Superstars upon the game’s release on October 17. To consult the terms and conditions, visit the official website of Sonic Superstars.

To stay up to date on Sonic the Hedgehog™, follow Sonic on Twitter, InstagramAnd TikToklike itFacebookand subscribe to the channelTwitch And YouTube.

For more information, visit sonicsuperstars.com.