Milan is among the 5 cities in which the limits established by the World Health Organization on the concentration of fine particles are most frequently exceeded, but it is also in first place for residents with “eco-anxiety”. This is how the over 100 thousand requests received from Milan to the lawyers of the Consulcesi group involved in the Aria Pulita collective action can be interpreted. Of the approximately 600 thousand demonstrations of interest received – we read in a note – almost 102 thousand arrive from Milan alone. Rome follows with almost 95 thousand requests and Naples with around 80 thousand.

“The growing interest of the Italian population, in particular of the residents of Milan and other large cities in the Bel Paese, is a sign of the increasingly widespread feeling of discomfort linked to air pollution – states Massimo Tortorella, president of Consulcesi Group – The quality of air has now become in all respects a priority for Italians, who show that they have acquired a greater awareness of the essential link between environmental and human health, current and future”.

Milan – the note details – is among the cities that most exceed air quality limits. A recent investigation conducted by Deutsche Welle, in collaboration with the European Data Journalism Network, based on satellite data from the Copernicus atmospheric monitoring service, found that between 2018 and August 2023, Milan is among the cities that most frequently exceeded the thresholds of risk.

Out of a total of 295 weeks monitored in Milan, the maximum limit indicated by the WHO was exceeded in 93.2% of the weeks. The Lombardy capital is among the 3,384 Italian municipalities and cities eligible for the Aria Pulita collective action and the same ones for which the European Court of Justice has fined Italy for violating the threshold values ​​of fine particles (Pm10) and carbon dioxide. ‘nitrogen (NO2). In total there are over 40 million people who can request, through the legal initiative of Consulcesi, compensation for having breathed, against their will, “poisoned air”.

“Our hope is that the growing sensitivity of Milanese citizens, and not only, about the importance of breathing clean air will also be followed by a change of gear in policies aimed at making the environment in which we live healthier”, highlights Tortorella. “The objective of the Aria Pulita collective action, in fact, is not only to help citizens to be compensated for breathing polluted air, but also to stimulate political decision-makers to courageously face, once and for all, the age-old problem of the increase in polluting emissions into the atmosphere”, concludes the president of Consulcesi. To join the collective action, it is sufficient to demonstrate, through a historical residence certificate, that you have resided in one or more of the territories involved from 2008-2018. To find out if and how to participate in the collective action, Consulcesi makes the website www.aria-pulita.it available.