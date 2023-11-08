You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Lucas González, coach of América de Cali.
X: América de Cali / Águilas Doradas press office.
Lucas González, coach of América de Cali.
The América de Cali coach made a mention of his wife as a result of a journalist’s question.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
OF
Cali America wants to close his participation in the all against all with a victory that ensures that they are seeded in the semi-final home runs of League 2023 II.
It may be of interest to you: Dimayor announces measures after serious complaint of offering handouts in the League
The 42-year-old strategist gave a press conference before the match against Atlético Bucaramanga this Wednesday at the Pascual Guerrero stadium. However, one of his responses caused the coach of América de Cali to be in the eye of the hurricane.
A journalist asked the coach about the possibility of four players from the Cali team being called up by Néstor Lorenzo for the double date of the South American tie, since they would be blocked by their respective teams: “What does Lucas González think taking into account that they are players who are a fundamental part of his starting 11?”asked communicator Alejandro Beltrán.
But the Bogota native’s response left those present at the press conference baffled by the controversial comment he made about, according to him, ‘gossip’.
Read here: Will Luis Díaz be sanctioned for his goal celebration? English Federation makes decision
“Here I’m talking about your guild, because I have no idea who is who and who publishes that news, or where it initially comes from, but I think that gossip about the blocked players is gossip. A gossip that my wife could spread, and I think it should be treated in the same way as if she said it“, he claimed.
Automatically, Lucas González came into question for the comment that is called ‘sexist’ for the way in which he made the similarity between the news and ‘gossip’.
SPORTS
More news in EL TIEMPO
OF
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Lucas #González #controversy #accuse #coach #America #sexist #comment