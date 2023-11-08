Cali America wants to close his participation in the all against all with a victory that ensures that they are seeded in the semi-final home runs of League 2023 II.

The 42-year-old strategist gave a press conference before the match against Atlético Bucaramanga this Wednesday at the Pascual Guerrero stadium. However, one of his responses caused the coach of América de Cali to be in the eye of the hurricane.

A journalist asked the coach about the possibility of four players from the Cali team being called up by Néstor Lorenzo for the double date of the South American tie, since they would be blocked by their respective teams: “What does Lucas González think taking into account that they are players who are a fundamental part of his starting 11?”asked communicator Alejandro Beltrán.

But the Bogota native’s response left those present at the press conference baffled by the controversial comment he made about, according to him, ‘gossip’.

“Here I’m talking about your guild, because I have no idea who is who and who publishes that news, or where it initially comes from, but I think that gossip about the blocked players is gossip. A gossip that my wife could spread, and I think it should be treated in the same way as if she said it“, he claimed.

Automatically, Lucas González came into question for the comment that is called ‘sexist’ for the way in which he made the similarity between the news and ‘gossip’.

