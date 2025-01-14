Andy and Lucas were the guests this Tuesday night at The Anthill. The duo from Cádiz has attended the Pablo Motos program to talk about their farewell tour after more than 20 years on stage. During the interview, Lucas opened up to viewers about the criticism he received a few months ago about his nosewhich had completely changed its shape and appearance.

“It’s the first time I’m going to talk about this. It’s been difficult to manage,” are the first words the artist says regarding the subject. “A week before it was DANA in Valencia. I have punished myself because I felt guilty that people talked more about my nose than about the people who have died,” he adds.

Lucas assures that his haters They have written “Machiavellian things” to him through social networks. “I have a family. My children go to school, my mother had a stroke a few months ago…” says Lucas, who He collapses in the middle of his explanation.

Applauded by the audience and supported by his brother Andy, he regains his composure and continues with his speech. “I had a cosmetic operation. It was my fault because I didn’t listen to the doctors, I took off the gauze before time, I didn’t apply the creams and that’s why it didn’t heal well,” he admits.

With this, Lucas shares a reflection: “In life we ​​are born to do what each of us pleases and do whatever we want. […] What hurts me the most is going to a restaurant and having people come up to my table and say something crazy in front of my children. Education and values ​​have to be above everything“.

“Before that the chubby, now that if the nose… “Isn’t anyone going to pay attention to the music we make?” asks the artist, who reaffirms that there are people who don’t care about the career, who only focus on the physical appearance.

Lucas assures that he has been without saying anything for so long because he did not want to “protect” his “freedom.” “Today is the day, I think this showcase is wonderful and you have many viewers so that it is clear to people.” This is the face you are going to see for months, I don’t think it’s horrible either, far from it,” he concludes, removing the irony from the matter with the last statement.