The meeting B. Leverkusen – Mainz 05 of the Bundesliga, which takes place at BayArena at 8:30 p.m. can be seen live through

DAZN

and follow the latest news through the website LaVanguardia.

B. Leverkusen – Mainz 05

Classification and statistics between B. Leverkusen – Mainz 05

B. Leverkusen comes to the match after having faced each other the day before



B. Dortmund



while Mainz 05 played their last Bundesliga match against



VfL Bochum



. He B. Leverkusen currently occupies the position number 2 of the Bundesliga with 38 points, while their rival,

Mainz 05occupies the place 5 with 28 points.

The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee’s initial whistle. Check here the rest of the Bundesliga matches of the day, the B. Leverkusen schedule, the Mainz 05 schedule and the Bundesliga statistics. You can also check the Bundesliga standings.