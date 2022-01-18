Last year, the sensitive death of Louis Alfonso Mendoza, who lent his voice to Gohan during the Latin American broadcasts of dragon ball. With the new movie on the horizon, many of us are wondering about the actor who will replace him, and one of his colleagues in the middle has come out to answer.

Edward Garza, who gave life to krillin in the Latin dub of dragon ball and who has been the dubbing director for the last films of the saga, answered this same question via his official account of TikTok:

“That is a very bittersweet question. Indeed, we are happy because a new film is coming, the continuation of all this. On the other hand, knowing that there are several who are no longer going to be like Luis Alfonso. It is always a bitter pill to have to supply colleagues. Believe me that we are going to do it with the utmost professionalism and the greatest respect so that the work is as Luis Alfonzo would like it to be.”

Heron is not entirely sure who will be the new voice of the character for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, so they will have to do a casting to find the right replacement, but of course, with due respect and professionalism that this job deserves.

Publisher’s note: It was definitely a real shame what happened to Luis Alfonso, and his legacy will always live on through Gohan and the other characters he played. It will not be an easy task to find his replacement, but I trust that his producers will do a good job with it.

Via: Edward Garza