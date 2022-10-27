The mayor of San Javier and general secretary of the PPRM, José Miguel Luengo, and the mayor of San Pedro del Pinatar, Visitación Martínez, in a file image. / Vicente Vicens / AGM | PP

“We are not going to let them divide and confront, nor are we going to agree to blackmail,” the mayor of San Javier and general secretary of the PPRM, José Miguel Luengo, made clear about the Ingenio Foundation’s speech, which he attributed last night to urban dumping exclusively from the Mar Menor crisis and, in a meeting with hundreds of farmers, encouraged them to uncover “the big lie” that according to them blames the farmers.

Luengo assured that, after the meeting held in a Torre Pacheco establishment, they called him “important farmers to inform me that they are leaving the Foundation and that they will not give him another penny.” He assumed that “others will have taken hold, which is what happens when language is tense with messages that say the law is unfair,” he said in reference to the Law for the Protection of the Mar Menor, which the Ingenio Foundation wants to resort to via contentious-administrative by means of a collective lawsuit.

“I invite the farmers of San Javier to flee from there, because the municipality needs us to be united, since there are families that have agricultural crops and also a tourist business.” The mayor acknowledged that “I celebrated at the time that the Foundation dedicated itself to promoting agriculture in the area just as I defend that farmers associate to achieve good prices and a fair distribution of water, but that Foundation has been degenerating into a kind of Vox’s political ‘lobby’ where populism prevails».

Regarding Vox’s challenge to the change in the Law for the Protection of the Mar Menor, Luengo replied that “we are not going to accept blackmail from someone who has never had mud on his feet in his life and who tells farmers where they have to to go”. In addition, he insisted that “if Vox thinks that the PP is going to give in to them for making populism, they are wrong and I hope they have more respect for farmers.”

He assured that “the application of the Law of the Mar Menor is not posing any problem to the farmers of San Javier, who will have more help from the City Council to finance the reports they must make to adapt to the norm.” He believes that “farmers are hurt because they have suffered an excessive social attack, when we are all guilty as a society, with causes that have also intervened, such as urban planning or navigation.” On the management of urban waste, he assured that “the San Javier treatment plant is one of the most modern in Spain, and a punctual collapse due to torrential rains that raises a sewer cover is only a punctual incident”.

For her part, the mayor of San Pedro del Pinatar, Visitación Martínez, is in favor of “shielding the Mar Menor, because it needs protection” in the face of the aspiration of the class action lawsuit announced by the Ingenio Foundation against the Mar Menor Protection Law. “I find it incredible and irresponsible that to defend farmers they blame the coastal municipalities, which we have been working for many years hand in hand with all the administrations to solve the problem of the Mar Menor,” explained the mayor. Martínez assured that “our line as City Council and from the PP is to work all hand in hand.” “I hope that the confrontation does not become more tense and that those who have chosen this wrong path will rectify it as soon as possible.”