The LPG cars They have the characteristic of working with two types of fuel: petrol and LPG. They are a popular choice for people looking for aalternative cheaper and environmentally friendly to petrol cars. Although car manufacturers are focusing on battery-powered vehicles, on sale there are many models to choose from significantly lower prices compared to those of a similar car with an electric motor.
LPG gas cars
LPG cars are a good solution for motorists who are looking for a cheaper and more environmentally friendly alternative to petrol cars, but who above all want to spend less on travel. They are particularly suitable for those who travel many kilometers and therefore need to face a lower expense when refueling at the fuel pump.
LPG cars 2024
→ Cirelli LPG: Cirelli 2, Cirelli 3, Cirelli 5, Cirelli 7
→ Dacia LPG: Duster, Jogger, Sandero Stepway, Sandero Streetway
→ DR to LPG 2024: DR 3, DR 3.0 DR 4.0, DR 5.0, DR 7.0, DR F35
→ EMC Wave 3 LPG
→ EVO LPG 2024: EVO 3, EVO 4, EVO 5, EVO 7
→ Fiat to LPG 2024: Panda and 500
→ Ford on LPG 2024: Fiesta
→ Hyundai LPG 2024: i10, i20 and Bayon
→ KGM to LPG 2024: Korando, Tivoli and Torres
→ KIA LPG Range 2024: XCeed, Picanto, Stonic, Sportage
→ Lancia Ypsilon GPL 2024
→ Mahindra LPG 2024: KUV100
→ Mitsubishi Space Star GPL 2024
→ Nissan Micra LPG 2024
→ Renault to LPG 2024: Captur and Clio
→ Sportequipe GPL 2024: 5, 6, 7
LPG cars 2024, consumption and prices
Click on Brand, Model, Engine, Consumption and Price to sort the values in ascending or descending order.
|BRAND
|MODEL
|MOTOR
|L/100KM
|PRICE
|Cirelli
|Cirelli 2
|1.5 106 HP
|7.2
|€23,200
|Cirelli
|Cirelli 3
|1.5 133 HP
|9.3
|€32,200
|Cirelli
|Cirelli 5
|1.5 with 177 HP
|7.4
|€36,200
|Cirelli
|7
|1.5 with 177 HP
|7.4
|€38,200
|Dacia
|Duster
|1.0 TCe Eco-G 100 HP
|6.3
|€18,500
|Dacia
|Joggers
|1.0 TCe Eco-G 100 HP
|6.0
|€16,250
|Dacia
|Sandero Streetway
|1.0 TCe Eco-G 100 HP
|5.3
|€13,200
|Dacia
|Sandero Stepway
|1.0 TCe Eco-G 100 HP
|5.3
|€16,050
|DR
|3
|1.5 with 114 HP
|7.4
|€18,900
|DR
|3.0
|1.5 with 114 HP
|7.4
|€20,900
|DR
|4.0
|1.5 with 114 HP
|8.2
|€21,900
|DR
|5.0
|1.5 with 114 HP
|8.2
|€23,900
|DR
|6.0
|1.5 with 149 HP
|7.8
|€29,900
|DR
|7.0
|1.5 with 154 HP
|8.0
|€34,900
|DR
|F35
|1.5 with 149 HP
|7.8
|€27,400
|DR
|Evo 3
|1.5 LPG 107 HP
|7.7
|€18,900
|DR
|Evo 4
|1.6 LPG 114 HP
|7.7
|€20,900
|DR
|Age 5
|1.5 with 120 HP
|7.5
|€21,900
|DR
|Age 7
|1.5 with 174 HP
|7.4
|€31,900
|EMC
|Wave 3
|1.5 LPG 113 HP
|9.2
|€22,000
|EMC
|Wave 3
|1.5 LPG 147 HP
|9.8
|€24,400
|Fiat
|Panda
|1.2 with 69 HP
|6
|€16,450
|Fiat
|500
|1.2 with 69 HP
|7.1
|€18,350
|Ford
|Fiesta
|1.1 with 75 HP
|7.2
|€23,550
|Hyundai
|i10
|1.0 with 65 HP
|5.5
|€16,650
|Hyundai
|i20
|1.2 with 84 HP
|5.2
|€20,850
|Hyundai
|Bayon
|1.2 with 82 HP
|5.5
|€21,100
|KGM
|Korando
|1.5 with 163 HP
|7.6
|€26,940
|KGM
|Tivoli
|1.5 with 135 HP
|7.0
|€23,900
|KGM
|Torres
|1.5 with 163 HP
|7.9
|€32,900
|Kia
|Picanto
|1.0 T-GDi with 65 HP
|5.1
|€15,900
|Kia
|Xceed
|1.0 T-GDi with 117 HP
|8.1
|€28,000
|Kia
|Stonic
|1.2 Eco LPG with 82 HP
|7.7
|€21,550
|Kia
|Sports
|1.6 TDGi with 136 HP
|6.8
|€33,400
|Lance
|Ypsilon
|1.2 with 69 HP
|6.0
|€18,350
|Mahindra
|KUV100
|1.2 with 83 HP
|7.2
|€17,395
|Mitsubishi
|Space Star
|1.2 with 71 HP
|4.9
|€17,150
|Nissan
|Micra
|1.0 with 87 HP
|5.3
|€20,450
|Renault
|Clio
|1.0 TCe with 100 HP
|5.4
|€23,050
|Renault
|Captur
|1.0 TCe with 100 HP
|6.0
|€23,050
|Sports team
|5
|1.5 Turbo with 149 HP
|7.8
|€38,000
|Sports team
|6
|1.5 Turbo with 149 HP
|7.8
|€40,000
|Sports team
|7
|1.5 Turbo with 154 HP
|8
|€42,000
LPG car advantages
LPG gas cars have several advantages, including lower fuel coststhanks to price generally lower than petrol, and lower emissions, making them a more sustainable choice for the environment. Additionally, the flexibility of being able to run on both petrol and LPG offers a cost-effective option to adapt to changing fuel prices.
An LPG gas vehicle is also ideal for those who live in one big city with traffic blocks, like Rome. It offers a significant advantage in fuel economy both during restricted urban travel and in long journeys, thus representing a balanced compromise between costs and performance.
Disadvantages LPG
However, some disadvantages must also be considered. LPG cars on some models may have slightly lower performance than petrol ones and travel fewer kilometers than petrol range. There limited availability of LPG refueling stations it may require longer journeys to find a refueling point and therefore also shorten the stages.
Another disadvantage is the mandatory revision of the cylinders every 10 years.
Read also:
→ LPG system how it works
→ Inspection of LPG and methane car cylinders
→ News and updates on LPG cars
→ What do you think? Drop by discussions on the FORUM!
#LPG #cars #models #consumption #prices
Leave a Reply