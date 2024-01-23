The LPG cars They have the characteristic of working with two types of fuel: petrol and LPG. They are a popular choice for people looking for aalternative cheaper and environmentally friendly to petrol cars. Although car manufacturers are focusing on battery-powered vehicles, on sale there are many models to choose from significantly lower prices compared to those of a similar car with an electric motor.

LPG cars are a good solution for motorists who are looking for a cheaper and more environmentally friendly alternative to petrol cars, but who above all want to spend less on travel. They are particularly suitable for those who travel many kilometers and therefore need to face a lower expense when refueling at the fuel pump.

→ Cirelli LPG: Cirelli 2, Cirelli 3, Cirelli 5, Cirelli 7

→ Dacia LPG: Duster, Jogger, Sandero Stepway, Sandero Streetway

→ DR to LPG 2024: DR 3, DR 3.0 DR 4.0, DR 5.0, DR 7.0, DR F35

→ EMC Wave 3 LPG

→ EVO LPG 2024: EVO 3, EVO 4, EVO 5, EVO 7

→ Fiat to LPG 2024: Panda and 500

→ Ford on LPG 2024: Fiesta

→ Hyundai LPG 2024: i10, i20 and Bayon

→ KGM to LPG 2024: Korando, Tivoli and Torres

→ KIA LPG Range 2024: XCeed, Picanto, Stonic, Sportage

→ Lancia Ypsilon GPL 2024

→ Mahindra LPG 2024: KUV100

→ Mitsubishi Space Star GPL 2024

→ Nissan Micra LPG 2024

→ Renault to LPG 2024: Captur and Clio

→ Sportequipe GPL 2024: 5, 6, 7

DR Evo 5, bi-fuel petrol/LPG

LPG cars 2024, consumption and prices

BRAND MODEL MOTOR L/100KM PRICE Cirelli Cirelli 2 1.5 106 HP 7.2 €23,200 Cirelli Cirelli 3 1.5 133 HP 9.3 €32,200 Cirelli Cirelli 5 1.5 with 177 HP 7.4 €36,200 Cirelli 7 1.5 with 177 HP 7.4 €38,200 Dacia Duster 1.0 TCe Eco-G 100 HP 6.3 €18,500 Dacia Joggers 1.0 TCe Eco-G 100 HP 6.0 €16,250 Dacia Sandero Streetway 1.0 TCe Eco-G 100 HP 5.3 €13,200 Dacia Sandero Stepway 1.0 TCe Eco-G 100 HP 5.3 €16,050 DR 3 1.5 with 114 HP 7.4 €18,900 DR 3.0 1.5 with 114 HP 7.4 €20,900 DR 4.0 1.5 with 114 HP 8.2 €21,900 DR 5.0 1.5 with 114 HP 8.2 €23,900 DR 6.0 1.5 with 149 HP 7.8 €29,900 DR 7.0 1.5 with 154 HP 8.0 €34,900 DR F35 1.5 with 149 HP 7.8 €27,400 DR Evo 3 1.5 LPG 107 HP 7.7 €18,900 DR Evo 4 1.6 LPG 114 HP 7.7 €20,900 DR Age 5 1.5 with 120 HP 7.5 €21,900 DR Age 7 1.5 with 174 HP 7.4 €31,900 EMC Wave 3 1.5 LPG 113 HP 9.2 €22,000 EMC Wave 3 1.5 LPG 147 HP 9.8 €24,400 Fiat Panda 1.2 with 69 HP 6 €16,450 Fiat 500 1.2 with 69 HP 7.1 €18,350 Ford Fiesta 1.1 with 75 HP 7.2 €23,550 Hyundai i10 1.0 with 65 HP 5.5 €16,650 Hyundai i20 1.2 with 84 HP 5.2 €20,850 Hyundai Bayon 1.2 with 82 HP 5.5 €21,100 KGM Korando 1.5 with 163 HP 7.6 €26,940 KGM Tivoli 1.5 with 135 HP 7.0 €23,900 KGM Torres 1.5 with 163 HP 7.9 €32,900 Kia Picanto 1.0 T-GDi with 65 HP 5.1 €15,900 Kia Xceed 1.0 T-GDi with 117 HP 8.1 €28,000 Kia Stonic 1.2 Eco LPG with 82 HP 7.7 €21,550 Kia Sports 1.6 TDGi with 136 HP 6.8 €33,400 Lance Ypsilon 1.2 with 69 HP 6.0 €18,350 Mahindra KUV100 1.2 with 83 HP 7.2 €17,395 Mitsubishi Space Star 1.2 with 71 HP 4.9 €17,150 Nissan Micra 1.0 with 87 HP 5.3 €20,450 Renault Clio 1.0 TCe with 100 HP 5.4 €23,050 Renault Captur 1.0 TCe with 100 HP 6.0 €23,050 Sports team 5 1.5 Turbo with 149 HP 7.8 €38,000 Sports team 6 1.5 Turbo with 149 HP 7.8 €40,000 Sports team 7 1.5 Turbo with 154 HP 8 €42,000

LPG car advantages

LPG gas cars have several advantages, including lower fuel coststhanks to price generally lower than petrol, and lower emissions, making them a more sustainable choice for the environment. Additionally, the flexibility of being able to run on both petrol and LPG offers a cost-effective option to adapt to changing fuel prices.

New Dacia Duster, also bi-fuel LPG

An LPG gas vehicle is also ideal for those who live in one big city with traffic blocks, like Rome. It offers a significant advantage in fuel economy both during restricted urban travel and in long journeys, thus representing a balanced compromise between costs and performance.

Disadvantages LPG

However, some disadvantages must also be considered. LPG cars on some models may have slightly lower performance than petrol ones and travel fewer kilometers than petrol range. There limited availability of LPG refueling stations it may require longer journeys to find a refueling point and therefore also shorten the stages.

LPG refueling socket

Another disadvantage is the mandatory revision of the cylinders every 10 years.

