The Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE) has announced the maximum prices of the LP gas in the municipalities of the state of Queretaro during the week of March 24 to 30.

During this period, a notable drop has been observed in the maximum cost of LP gas in Querétaro, which has been recorded in recent weeks.

Prices have gone from $18.88 pesos per kilogram and $10.20 per liter to $18.38 per kilo and $9.93 per liter which marks the price ceiling for this week.

It is important to highlight that this maximum cost applies only in the municipality Matamoros Land since it is part of region 157.

In the case of the other municipalities, including the capital of the state of Querétaro, the maximum prices established are $18.18 per kilogram and $9.81 per liter.

This means that an average 30-kilogram gas cylinder will have a maximum price of $551.40 pesos in Landa de Matamoros.

While in the rest of the state, a tank of the same capacity will cost $545.40 pesos, representing a saving of $6.00 pesos.

It is important to keep in mind that these prices are the maximum allowed by current regulations. However, LP gas distributors are able to offer lower prices.

For this reason, consumers are recommended to compare prices and look for cheaper options before making a purchase, to ensure efficient supply and at the best possible cost.