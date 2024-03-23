The President of Israel, Isaac Herzog, “vehemently condemned the barbaric terrorist attack” carried out on Friday (22) by the jihadist group Islamic State in the Moscow region, which caused the death of more than a hundred people.

Herzog spoke to the Russian ambassador to Israel to convey “on behalf of the Israeli people, condolences to the families of the victims, the Russian people and their leaders for the terrible loss of life.”

“I highlighted that terrorism of any kind, especially jihadist terror, indiscriminately attacks all people, of all faiths and religions, while sowing fear and destruction,” he said.

Herzog stressed that the fight against terrorism is a “major international challenge that the countries of the world must combat together”.

Hamas also condemns IS attack in Russia

The Palestinian Islamic group Hamas also condemned the attack.

“We condemn in the strongest terms the terrorist attack that targeted civilians in the Russian capital, Moscow, and left dozens dead and injured,” Hamas said in a statement.

The Islamic group, which governs the Gaza Strip, offered its “sincere condolences to the Russian leaders and people and to the families of the victims of this criminal attack”, also expressing its “total solidarity with Russia”.

Although also Islamic, Hamas is not internationalist and targets only the State of Israel.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas also offered his condolences and solidarity with Russia and reiterated his position “against terrorism, regardless of its origin”.

“The president expressed his confidence in the ability of Russian leaders to overcome this ordeal and guarantee the country's security and stability,” said a statement from the presidency of the Palestinian National Authority (PNA), which governs small areas of the occupied West Bank.

Russia has a cordial relationship both with Israel, despite being harmed when the country sided with the West in the Ukraine war and defended its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and also with Palestinian factions, including Hamas, whose leaders are often received in the Kremlin.