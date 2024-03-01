Amazon Mexico PRICE LOWER IUSA Primo solar water heater and left it cheaper than at Home Depot. The heater, with 8 borosilicate glass tubes, resistant to shocks and weather changes, and useful for the home because it has a capacity of up to 100 liters, has a list price on Amazon of $6,549 Mexican pesos minus the promotional percentage, it remains at $5,894 Mexican pesos to be paid in 12 monthly payments without interest. The product that supplies up to 2 services also has the option to pay it in 24 monthly payments with a financing cost that is specified later and what characteristics it has.

“It is important that you remember that the cost and availability of the product mentioned today, March 1, could change depending on its validity in Amazon Mexico.”

He IUSA Primo solar water heater up to 100 L and 8 borosilicate glass tubes are sold on the Home Depot website at a cost of $6,549 Mexican pesos in cash. Amazon Mexico has the item in $5,894 Mexican pesos for the 10% DISCOUNT applied to its base price of $6,549 pesos. The equipment to have hot water in the home or wherever it is installed includes a payment method with credit cards on Amazon at 12 MSI giving CLICK HERE or 24 monthly payments with financing cost and it is cheaper than at Home Depot, which makes it $655 pesos cheaper than at Home Depot and with MSI.

Features of the IUSA Primo 100 L Solar Water Heater with DISCOUNT on Amazon and CHEAPER than Home Depot.

– Capacity of 100 liters.

– Solar energy source.

– Resistant borosilicate glass tubes that withstand the impact of hail up to 25 mm in diameter.

– Borosilicate allows radiation to be absorbed even on cloudy days.

– Supplies 2 continuous hot water services.

– 120 L storage hot water tank.

– The product includes: 8 vacuum tubes, tank and support base for tank and tubes.

– Heat the water with the sun.

– Works with low maximum water pressure 0.5 kgf/cm2.

– It has thermal insulation to maintain the temperature for longer.

– Measurements: 58.0 x 49.0 x 182.0 cm.





How much does the IUSA Primo 100 L solar water heater cost on Amazon and what payment methods does it include?

He Primo brand IUSA solar water heater of 100 liters has a special price on Amazon Mexico where it initially cost $6,549 less 10% discount temporary remaining at $6,549 Mexican pesos. The useful product for having hot water in the home all year round is resistant to shocks, weather effects and allows you to pay with credit cards in up to 12 interest-free monthly payments or 24 with an extra financing charge that is broken down below.

If you are interested in purchasing the IUSA water heater with a 10% DISCOUNT and at 12 MSI, give CLICK HERE.

TERM PAYMENT PER MONTH FINANCING COST TOTAL TO PAY 24 months $326.13* pesos $1,933.23 $7,827.23 18 months $401.11* $1,326.15 $7,220.15 12 months $491.16 FREE $5,894 9 months $654.88 FREE $5,894 6 months $982.33 FREE $5,894 3 months $1,964.66 FREE $5,894

The shipping cost is free, but if you want it to arrive immediately you can subscribe to Amazon Prime FREE for 30 days and enjoy its multiple benefits.

At Debate.com.mx, we share offers and discounts from various online stores. Some of the links in this post may be part of affiliate programs. None of the products mentioned have been suggested by brands or stores and their inclusion is an exclusive decision of our editorial team. Please note that product prices and availability are subject to change without notice.