The recording of a conversation between high-ranking German officers about an attack on the Crimean bridge with the possible use of Taurus missiles is a disgrace and a loss of face for Germany. This was stated on March 2 by the First Deputy Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN, Dmitry Polyansky.

“This is a complete shame and loss of face for Germany, which is showing its new colors: deceitful, vile, aggressive, revanchist and Russophobic,” he wrote on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

As Polyansky noted, this is no longer the Germany with which Russia previously signed friendly treaties. According to him, now Germany is much closer to the Third Reich of the 1930s.

Earlier, on March 1, RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan published a full transcript of the discussion between senior German army officials about Taurus missile strikes on the Crimean Bridge, which, according to her, took place on February 19. During the conversation, the military discussed the supply of Taurus missiles to Ukraine. According to Graefe, if the decision is made, they will be ready for use in eight months. It will also take six months to produce mounts for rocket launchers and three to four months to train personnel.

A fragment of an audio recording from representatives of the German Air Force says that Bundeswehr officers discussed how many Taurus missiles would be needed to attack the Crimean Bridge and whether such a strike would be effective. The conversation took place between the head of the operations and exercises department of the Bundeswehr Air Force Command Graefe, the Bundeswehr BBC Inspector Gerhartz and the employees of the air operations center of the Bundeswehr Space Command Fenske and Frostedte.

On the same day, official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova noted that Berlin’s attempt to avoid answering about the audio recording of Bundeswehr officers discussing the attack on the Crimean Bridge would be an admission of Germany’s guilt. In addition, she stated that the German press had a reason to prove its independence and ask questions to German Foreign Minister Annalena Bärbock about what happened.

The DPA agency, citing a representative of the German Ministry of Defense, reported that an investigation has been initiated into the possible interception of messages from the German Air Force regarding the supply of Taurus missiles to Ukraine for attacks on the Crimean Bridge.

In turn, Bild wrote that the audio recording is most likely not fake. At the same time, the publication said that in the German segment of the social network X (formerly Twitter) they began to block accounts that distributed a recording of a conversation between German officers discussing the Taurus missile attack on the Crimean Bridge. Against this background, Zakharova pointed out that the blocking is a real “covering up tracks.”

The newspaper Der Spiegel indicated that the German Ministry of Defense does not exclude the authenticity of wiretapping of internal communication channels. The publication clarified that after a preliminary check of the recording of the officers’ conversation, the department became concerned about the reason for the appearance of such a recording in the Russian media.

The German publication Focus noted that the emergence of a recording of a conversation between the German military about plans to attack the Crimean Bridge with the possible use of Taurus missiles puts Scholz in a difficult position. It is noted that the German Chancellor may be lying when he states that it is impossible to provide the Taurus Armed Forces due to the need for direct participation of German military instructors in setting up the equipment on the territory of Ukraine.

In turn, the German-Finnish entrepreneur and former owner of the largest file hosting service Megaupload, Kim Dotcom, against the backdrop of a leaked military conversation, said that the policies of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz are leading Germany to war with Russia. He thinks the German leader is crazy.

Western countries have increased military and financial support for Kiev against the backdrop of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022 after the situation in the region worsened due to shelling by the Ukrainian military. However, recently in the West there have been increasingly frequent statements about the need to reduce aid to Ukraine.