Love | A coach and an alpine skier fell in love – the coach was fired

Alpine skier Franziska Gritsch left the Austrian national team after her partner and coach Florian Stengg was fired.

of Austria there is noise around the alpine skiing team.

Alpine skier Franziska Gritsch26, and coach Florian Stengg34, are no longer in the national team after they started dating.

After the relationship came to light, Stengg was fired from the national team, according to Slovakian media sport.sk. After this, Gritsch said in a long post he shared on Instagram in the writingthat he will not continue in the Austrian national team either.

The athlete continues to compete in the colors of Austria, but will prepare for the Games in the future in a private team with his partner Stengg.

“Following your heart sometimes means stepping on new paths, often leaving your comfort zone and always taking bold steps following your instincts,” writes Gritsch.

Gritsch also says that he is grateful to the union for “appreciation, respect and successful communication”. In one of the pictures in the update, he poses with other representatives of the national team.

Sport.sk's according to Gritsch did not fully trust the other national team coaches, so he decided to go with Stengg.

The Austrian Ski Federation is reportedly ready to negotiate Gritsch's return to the national team for next season. With coach Stenggi, the situation is different.

“It is not acceptable for a coach to have a relationship with a subordinate. We no longer trust him [Stenggiin]”, says the head of the alpine section of the Austrian Ski Association Herbert Mandl for sport.sk.

The general secretary is on the same lines Christian Scherer.

“We wanted to resolve the matter before it went too far,” states Scherer.

Gritsch has started 104 competitions in the World Cup in his career. He has placed on the podium three times.