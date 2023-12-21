We find ourselves at the end of an era. 10 years after the premiere of Man of Steel, the DCEU has concluded, and it has done so in a way that perfectly describes its decade in cinema, being a disappointment. As expected, the first reviews of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom They are already here, and they are not positive.

On Rotten Tomatoes, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom It has a rating of 38% at the moment, a figure that may increase or decrease in the coming days, according to critics. It is mentioned here that the sequel is a disappointment compared to the character's first film and, while Jason Momoa does a good job, the rest of the film fails to offer anything truly worthwhile. This is what USA Today says:

“The film doesn't sink or anything: it's aggressively fine, floating like a rather windy (and brotherly, too) outing without any particularly spectacular moves.”

For its part, Indie Wire added:

“'The Lost Kingdom' becomes increasingly formulaic as it delves deeper into its mythos, as if the film is caught between being something on its own and being nothing at all.”

Similarly, Independent UK has noted:

“Yet another reminder that cinema is trapped in a corporate chokehold, depriving artists of the ability to even continue to shake their style.”

Collider joins this trend by pointing out:

“Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom isn't the wet fart of an ending that the DCEU looked like it might be getting out of, but it also shows that a decade later, the DCEU never learned the lessons it needed. The DCEU is dead, long live the DCU.”

Although there are aspects that are worth it, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom fails to be an experience worthy of the last chapter of the DCEU. This makes sense, remember that this installment suffered from multiple delays and re-recordings, in part thanks to the trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp. Without a doubt, a farewell that not many wanted to see.

Editor's Note:

The DCEU had some good projects, as was The Suicide Squad and Shazam!, but the rest of the tapes left a lot behind. Whether due to a lack of direction or bad stories, this cinematic universe never had a head or tail, which ended up severely affecting the performance of these films.

