Friday, June 16, 2023, 2:06 p.m.



Updated 2:18 p.m.

Vox will repeat the first positions of his candidacy for the Congress of Deputies for the constituency of the Region of Murcia. Lourdes Méndez will once again be the head of the list, as in the 2019 elections. Joaquín Robles and Luis Gestoso, who led the party list for the Murcia City Council in the last elections, will also accompany him as numbers 2 and 3, respectively. municipal.

That is, the same applicants as four years ago. The three won a seat in the 2019 elections, since Vox was the first force in the Region of Murcia and drew the same deputies as the Popular Party and PSOE. We can keep one.

Vox began this Friday to announce the candidacies with which it will contest the elections on 23-J. Specifically, the top positions of the first 24 lists that will be made public next Monday, June 19, coinciding with the Political Action Committee’s press conference.