On the table the opening of the envelopes for the various TV packages, Galliani was also present
The assembly of the Serie A clubs, called today to open the envelopes with the offers for the various TV packages, opened, on the proposal of the president Casini, with a minute’s silence in memory of Silvio Berlusconi. All the presidents stood up and then broke into a long round of applause.
Galliani present
Also present is the CEO of Monza, Adriano Galliani, who arrived in via Rosellini with his face still marked by pain and without making any statements.
June 16, 2023 (change June 16, 2023 | 14:05)
