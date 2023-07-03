Vox’s number 1 candidate for the Congress of Deputies for Murcia, Lourdes Méndez, stated that, if Vox does not enter the regional government, “the political responsibility for us to go to new elections will have been purely and exclusively from the PP.”

In statements made to Onda Regional, he pointed out that the politician “must undertake the responsibility of representing the people who have voted for them.” Thus, he recalled that Vox has obtained the support of 18% of the citizens of the Region, so that it has nine seats and the Popular Party 21. “The PP lacks two seats to obtain an absolute majority,” according to Méndez, who pointed out that this “is mathematics.”

“If we exercise our political responsibility, we cannot in any way abstain in a vote in which we are not going to share the Government of the Region,” said Méndez, who gave the “example” of what has happened in recent years. “terrifying” years of legislature.

And it is that he recalled that “a programmatic document was made and then a commitment was also reached in the Budgets and the PP did not comply with it.” For this reason, he affirmed that the formation led by Abascal cannot once again give confidence to a party that “has not fulfilled in government the commitment it acquired so that Vox would abstain.”

For example, he pointed out that this commitment involved making the Mar Menor Law “guarantee the compatibility of agriculture and tourism.” However, he lamented that a law has been passed that “demonizes our farmers” and that “does not address the real problem at all” of the salty lagoon.

He also recalled that this commitment stated that the ore center “was not going to be established in Santa Cruz” and, nevertheless, “it was established” there; and the document stated that “there should not be indoctrination in the classrooms and a Trans Law has not been repealed, on which, by the way, the PP later voted against in Congress.”

“Attention to the commerce sector was also collected and we are seeing that 620 retail stores have been closed in the last year,” according to Méndez, who assured that the solution only happens because Vox “is in a regional government” in a “proportional” way representativeness” that it has obtained from the voters.

And it is that, in his opinion, if the citizens had wanted the PP to govern alone, “they would not have voted for Vox.” For this reason, he affirmed that his formation “does not have any other possibility of reaching an agreement, other than entering the Government in a proportional way.”