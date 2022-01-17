Home page world

The “6 out of 49” lottery could soon be forced to be paid out. (Iconic image) © Eibner-Pressefoto/ Imago

Saturday’s lottery jackpot reached its high of 45 million euros. If it is not cracked, there is a forced distribution.

Munich – No more financial worries and become a millionaire overnight with the lottery jackpot: that’s what many lottery players dream of. The jackpot on Saturday (January 15) makes you dream even bigger: the jackpot in the game 6 out of 49 contains a whopping 45 million euros. The jackpot is so full that there could even be a forced payout.

Lotto on Saturday: maximum jackpot of 45 million euros

Fast money with the right numbers: That’s what the game 6 out of 49 promises. But the jackpot only wins if you guess the 6 right numbers plus the super number. After the draw on Saturday, however, that might not be necessary: ​​If no one wins the jackpot in the draw on January 15th, the following Wednesday draw (January 19th) will be followed by a forced payout.

As lotto.de informed, there will be a compulsory payout if the jackpot hits 45 million euros before the draw. “The decisive factor here is not the predicted jackpot amount, but whether the jackpot is already €45 million or more,” writes the online lottery provider. How often a forced payout takes place depends on how often the jackpot is hit.

Mandatory payout in the lottery: how it works

In concrete terms, this means that if nobody hits the jackpot with a super number in the drawing on Wednesday, the prize goes into the next prize category. So it would be sufficient “only” to draw the 6 correct ones in order to have a chance at the million jackpot. The maximum amount for prize categories 1 and 2 is 45 million euros. If the prize is higher, the prize money increases accordingly in the next lower prize category.

However, if there is one or more winners in prize class 1, there will be no compulsory distribution and the prize will be paid out regularly. However, if no player wins in prize class 1, the jackpot in class 2 is awarded. If this also remains vacant, the next lower prize class receives the jackpot.

Lottery: compulsory payout on January 19?

However, this rule has only been in effect since September 2020 – and has therefore only occurred once: On December 2nd, 2020, three people in prize class 2 from North Rhine-Westphalia, Saxony and Schleswig-Holstein each won 15 million euros. Until September 2020, the so-called definitive payout was always made if the lottery jackpot was not won in twelve consecutive draws.

The immensely high jackpot is an incentive for many to try their hand at gambling. Also hunt in Munich many gamblers the millions. But the probability of hitting the jackpot remains low despite the compulsory payout: In prize class 1, the chance of winning is 1:140 million. In prize class 2, the chance is loud lotto.de at 1:16 million. (sf)