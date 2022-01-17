Municipal economy Million deal from Espoo hospital was made in a hurry – “The taste of forcing poetry”

In Helsinki, Tampere and Turku, large stores must be taken to the council. The city government decided on a EUR 295 million hospital sale in Espoo.

Espoon the hospital’s diligently implemented sales project has caused confusion among decision-makers. The Greens and sdp are amazed at the way the decision to sell the Espoo hospital to the insurance company Lähi-Tapiola was made on Monday by the city government.

First Vice-Chairman of the City Council Tiina Elo (Greens) suggested that a € 295 million hospital deal would be left on the table for the next city council meeting next Monday. In addition to the Greens and the SDP, another member of basic Finns Arja Juvonen was also in favor of leaving it on the table.

“We wanted more time for a week so that everyone in the council groups would have had time to read the answers to the deal,” Elo explained.

Second Vice Chairman of the City Council Maria Guzenina (sd.) wonders that no will was found for extra time, especially in the Coalition.

According to Elo and Guzenina, a gentlemen’s agreement has previously been followed in Espoo that if any group wants more time to make a decision, the matter can be left on the table.

In the city government a thorough comparison of the pros and cons of the trade was still requested.

What would have been the risks if the property had remained in Espoo? Or what are the risks for the city and, from the beginning of next year, in the western Uusimaa welfare area as a tenant of the hospital?

“I was left with a taste of running around,” Guzenina said.

Chairman of the City Council Henrik Vuornos According to (co.), thorough preliminary information had been obtained.

“We already received advance notice of the transaction at the KH meeting in December. Before the meeting, we received very extensive answers to the relevant questions. ”

Guzenina would have liked an explanation of the long-term consequences.

“The tender has not taken into account that Lähi-Tapiola may in the future sell the hospital to an international private equity investor. What would that mean for the costs of the western Uusimaa welfare area, ”Guzenina asks.

There were ten interested buyers for Espoo Hospital, also from abroad. Venture capitalists are interested in municipal real estate with a safe return in the offing.

Vuornos says a 20-year lease has been agreed for the property with three five-year extension options.

“The agreement is valid for at least the next 20 years unless terminated by the welfare state in 2024 or 2025.”

Elo presentedthat the transaction would have been referred to the Board for decision. However, according to Espoo’s administrative rules, this is not possible.

“The corporate governance rules need to be changed in this regard and we will present it without delay,” Elo says.

Guzenina points out that many cities have a euro-denominated limit on transactions that must be taken to the council for decision.

The limit is 10 million in Helsinki, three million in Turku and two million in Tampere.

Vuornos points outthat the new governance rule did not enter into force until August and he sees no immediate need for reform.

“This is more the exception than the rule that there will be such big stores in Espoo.”

According to Vuornos, the hospital’s sale decision also followed a strategy approved by the city council to look at divesting sote properties.

The council has also approved an economic adjustment program in autumn 2020, which will release EUR 300-500 million from the city’s balance sheet through the sale of assets.