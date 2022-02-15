Genoa – The snow is back a Santo Stefano d’Aveto and on the weekend the full opening of the ski lifts is expected. Between yesterday and today, more than 40 cm of snow fell and in the afternoon the plant managers worked to prepare the slopes.

“On Wednesday we will have the precise picture and we will be able to say what we will be able to open – they explain – Certainly finally back to skiing and we hope that the snow will last until March so we could play the final of the Liguria Cup, it would be the first time in history that the final of the FISI Ligurian Committee is held in Santo Stefano d’Aveto “.

Official communication is expected on Wednesdaythe hope is to open from Thursday to Sunday even if the forecasts are not good for the weekend.