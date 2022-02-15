It’s like a story from a boys’ book. On a spring day in 2019, Gerben ten Buren and Martin van der Beek discover a gold treasure in the Springendal with their metal detectors. Dozens of gold coins and jewelry turn out to be the remains of an ancient place of sacrifice. “The hardest part was keeping it a secret for three years.”

#Finding #gold #treasure #childhood #dream #Gerben #amateurs