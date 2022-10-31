The yellow that will cost the derby to Milinkovic Savic continues to be discussed. On leaving the Federal Council, Lazio president Claudio Lotito was stopped by journalists who asked him for a comment on the controversial decision of referee Manganiello, which infuriated Maurizio Sarri so much (“If I speak, they give me six months of disqualification”). The Biancoceleste number one preferred not to answer, limiting himself to a “forget it, let’s talk about something else”.