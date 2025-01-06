He Extraordinary Draw of the ‘El Niño’ Lottery 2025 will distribute on January 6, 2025 a total of 770 million euros in prizesthe first of them endowed with 2 million euros for the series, that is, 200,000 euros for the tenth winner.

According to State Lotteries and Betting, The draw will take place at 12:00 p.m. in the State Lottery and Betting Drawing Roomin Madrid, by the Multiple Drum system. The issue is 55 series of 100,000 notes each, at a price of 200 euros per ticket, divided into tenths of 20 euros.

The total of the issue amounts to 1,100 million euros and 70% of the issue is allocated to prizesthat is, 770 million euros. The most important prizes are the prize of 2 million euros per series, the second prize of 750,000 euros per series and the third prize of 250,000 euros per series. Furthermore, the ‘El Niño’ giveaway will distribute 20 prizes of 3,500 euros, 1,400 prizes of 1,000 euros and 5,000 prizes of 400 euros, among others