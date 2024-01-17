Wednesday, January 17, 2024
Lost | The police warn about the missing man in Tampere: Do not make contact

January 17, 2024
The man disappeared on Monday, and he can also move outside of Tampere.

in Tampere is a missing man whom the police urges you to avoid. The Internal Finland Police Department informs that the man went missing on Monday, January 15.

According to the police, the man can be a danger to himself or others, and you should not have any kind of contact with him. The police urges you to report all observations related to the man after the disappearance directly to the police on 0295 445 341.

The man has a slim build and is 174 centimeters tall.

According to the police, the man can be assumed to be in Tampere, but he can also travel elsewhere.

The police have not said why the man should not be contacted or whether he is suspected of a crime.

