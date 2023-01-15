Bad news for the former Jamaican athlete, Usain Bolt, who assures that he has just lost a million-dollar investment in his native country. the caribbean lost approximately $30 million to fraud at a Jamaican investment firm.

His representative, Nugent Walker, gave details of what happened and confirmed that an investigation has already been launched into millions of dollars allegedly missing from an account belonging to the sprint legend at the Jamaican investment firm Stocks and Securities Limited (SSL).

Walker spoke to the Jamaica Gleaner outlet, saying the world record holder has been using SSL for more than ten years and discovered discrepancies with his account on Wednesday.

The investment firm has reportedly informed the policeand other entities, including the Division of Financial Investigations and the Financial Services Commission, were also informed.

jamaican gleaner reported that funds stolen from the accounts of former Jamaican athlete Bolt were allegedly part of a large SSL fraud.

Usain Bolt is already in retirement, but this monetary fall hits him very hard in his economic ambitions, since this blow was not expected and he must take action on the matter.