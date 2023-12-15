The president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, sent a message to Argentina this Thursday, after the inauguration of Javier Milei.

According to the president, the dollarization of the economy planned by the new Government of Argentina implies a “significant loss of sovereignty.”

“The logic is clear, but that, of course, implies a significant loss of sovereignty,” Putin responded to a question about the announced dollarization of the Argentine economy in his big end-of-year press conference.

The head of the Kremlin mentioned the high inflation in the Latin American country, which is now “143%” and insisted that the decision of the Government of President Javier Milei is part of the “sovereign right of each country.” However, he insisted that there is a “strict linkage of the national currency to the dollar threatens serious socioeconomic consequences.”

Besides, Putin said Russia has only benefited from the increase in the volume of ruble transactions in international paymentswhile Western countries that decided to impose sanctions on Moscow, causing it to reduce its transactions in dollars and euros, “shot themselves in the foot.”

Russia, interested in developing relations with Milei's Argentina

We intend to focus on our common interests with Argentina, which is why we are interested in developing our bilateral relations

Previously, Russia assured that it is interested in developing diplomatic relations with Argentina and will focus on “common interests“, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov.

“We intend to focus on our common interests with Argentina, that is why we are interested in developing our bilateral relations,” Peskov said in his press conference.

The spokesman downplayed the support expressed for Ukraine during the electoral campaign by the new Argentine president, who met on Sunday after his inauguration with the Ukrainian leader, Volodymyr Zelensky.

“We know that there were contradictory statements from Buenos Aires before the elections, but now they are being corrected”Peskov said. He stressed that Moscow understands that Argentina can develop its relations with third countries, as it is its “sovereign right.”

“Until this does not directly affect our interests”, however, warned the Kremlin spokesman. Peskov highlighted that Russia has common interests with many Latin American countries, including Argentina, regarding participation in integration processes.

Asked if Russian President Vladimir Putin has plans to visit Latin America soon, the spokesperson responded negatively, although he stressed that Russia intends to continue developing its relations with many countries on the continent.

With information from EFE

