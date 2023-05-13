Mazatlán, Sinaloa.- With his Siempre Contigo tour 2023, The Northern Tigers tonight they succeeded sold outin his concert at the Teodoro Mariscal stadium in Mazatlán.

The so-called Chiefs of Chiefs went up to the imposing stage at 11:00 p.m., to meet the thousands of souls who eagerly awaited them to sing their hits.

The corrido of the Camioneta Cris started the presentation of The Northern Tigers before a crowded Teodoro Mariscal stadium. With countless hits and a great repertoire, they delighted the followers of this group formed in 1968.

Who also greatly enjoyed the group of the natives of Mocorito, Sinaloa, the presentation was Jesus Martin Hinda Bailon.

The case of the young man from the El Walamo community, who has cerebral palsy and is a recognized Northern Tigers fan was exposed on social networks, publications that reached the mayor of Mazatlán, edgar gonzalezwho did his bit so that Jesus fulfilled his dream tonight of greeting his idols backstage and enjoying the concert in the front row.

Jesus’ mom Blanca Estela Bailonequally moved by the happiness of her son, thanked the mayor for the gesture, since this concert is very special for her son.

“That is the most important thing to see him happy because that is his dream to be at the concerts, well thank you very much because it will be the best for him, we have gone to four (concerts) but this is going to be the special one, it is that I always I meet good people,” he said.

He also thanked the media that published the case of Jesús Martín and even tagged Edgar González so that he would find out and support this noble cause.

Like Jesús and his mother, thousands of Mazatlecos enjoyed the concert and sang the hits of the Tigres del Norte.