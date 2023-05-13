The Permanent BNDES-Work Forum aims to open a channel for dialogue on the category’s agenda

The president of BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development), Aloizio Mercadante, met on Friday (May 12, 2023) with representatives of the trade union centrals that are part of Codefat (Deliberative Council of the Worker Support Fund). At the meeting, Mercadante announced the creation of the Permanent BNDES-Labour Forum, to open a channel for dialogue on the category’s agenda.

“We must turn this meeting into a permanent forum. Bimonthly meetings to align the diagnosis and for the BNDES to be more open, both to specific agendas and to the discussion of the more general agenda, of the BNDES and of the country”, said Mercadante.

The Forum should be coordinated by the BNDES Socio-environmental director, Tereza Campello. The idea is that the 1st meeting can bring together organizations linked to work and production, such as the ILO (International Labor Organization), Finep (Financier of Studies and Projects), the Ministry of Labor, the Ministry of Development, Industry and Commerce and other development banks.

Tereza said that the BNDES has already started a debate with the ILO to look for ways to make preventive actions viable that guarantee dignified working conditions in jobs associated with credit from the development bank.

It was also agreed, during the meeting, that among the seminars that are being promoted by the BNDES Strategic Studies Commission, one of them will address the world of work, with the participation of representatives of the centers that represent the workers.

The FAT (Worker Support Fund) is the BNDES’ main source of funds. Currently, more than 50% of the funding [captação de recursos financeiros para aplicação em um investimento] is composed of transfers from the Fund. Its deliberative council –made up of representatives of workers, employers and the government– is responsible, among other things, for drawing up guidelines for allocating resources and monitoring their social impact.

The sociologist Clemente Ganz Lúcio, technical advisor to the trade union centrals, presented the “working class agenda”. The document, according to him, brings together the agenda of the class, “with 63 proposals whose axis is the resumption of sustainable socio-environmental growth”.

“We need to find a way to resume development, economic growth and the generation of quality jobs, and the BNDES is the main instrument we have for this”, assessed the president of Força Sindical, Miguel Torres.

For Santos Neto, from the CTB (Central dos Trabalhadores e Trabalhadores do Brasil), the effect of the sequence of dismissals from big techs abroad is making itself felt in Brazil now. “The pandemic disrupted work relationships“, he spoke.

With information from Brazil Agency.