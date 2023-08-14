Monday, August 14, 2023, 08:52



A few months ago the dream of thousands of viewers came true when RTVE revealed that one of the most celebrated programs on television was finally back this summer: the Grand Prix. In Vega Baja, moreover, the joy was double with the news that Los Montesinos was one of the eight towns selected to participate in this production.

The one that became the youngest municipality in the region in 1990 with the segregation of Almoradí, is now one of the privileged ones that will compete in some of the most famous tests on television, such as the crazy trunks, the hot potato or Bowling.

The promoter of this whole adventure is the ex-edil of Fiestas Alejandro Espí, who did not hesitate to contact the producer as soon as it was confirmed that the program was returning. According to Espí’s account, when they were informed that they had been selected, they proceeded to organize an almost clandestine meeting to put all the machinery in motion. And wow if they have put it. For the recording, the Consistory arranged up to three buses that transported the 37 participants, and the 110 people, who attended from the public to the RTVE set.

From the organization they have confirmed that the result will be the closest to date, although until tonight it will not be known if Los Montesinos has reached the semifinals. The town of Vega Baja will have the Alicante rapper Arkano as its godfather and will compete with the Asturian municipality of Tineo.

For the occasion, the City Council has organized a whole cultural event in the town square, where a tribute will be paid to the participants and giant screens will also be installed to enjoy the program together.

Alejandro Espí affirms that “whatever the result, it has been great to participate in the program because it has been a brutal bond for all the inhabitants of the town.”