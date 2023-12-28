Shohei Ohtani is probably the most unknown superstar in the world. When the 29-year-old Japanese climbs onto the podium at his press conference on a sunny and warm December day in Los Angeles, he looks like a graduate of one of the elite universities in the USA in a blue suit with a blue tie. However, the friendly eyes are not looking at proud relatives, but rather at reporters, photographers and more than 30 camera teams, most of whom come from abroad. “I was told only the media comes. I didn’t expect so many people,” he says.