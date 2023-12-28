The Pokémon Concierge from today it is available for viewing by all subscribers of Netflixjust in time for the Christmas holidays with this relaxing animated series made in stop-motion born thanks to the collaboration between The Pokémon Company and Netflix.
The animated series is the result of the work of dwarf studios, which used stop-motion, a complex animation technique that creates the effect of movement with a series of photographs of real objects, such as models, plasticine and paper, instead of drawings .. The result is very peculiar and, in this case, really successful.
An animated mini-series dedicated to relaxation and fun
Pokémon Concierge is set in a tropical resort where Pokémon and their trainers can relax and have fun. The series follows the events of Harua young concierge who will discover more about herself by interacting with the various Pokémon and guests of the resort.
We are therefore talking about much less eventful stories and adventures than those of the classic animated series, but still it could prove to be an interesting vision, especially since we are talking about only 4 episodes of 20 minutes about each.
