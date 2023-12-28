The Pokémon Concierge from today it is available for viewing by all subscribers of Netflixjust in time for the Christmas holidays with this relaxing animated series made in stop-motion born thanks to the collaboration between The Pokémon Company and Netflix.

The animated series is the result of the work of dwarf studios, which used stop-motion, a complex animation technique that creates the effect of movement with a series of photographs of real objects, such as models, plasticine and paper, instead of drawings .. The result is very peculiar and, in this case, really successful.