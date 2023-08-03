The robbery of the boutique luxury brand Gucci in Los Angeles caught on video

The robbery of the luxury brand Gucci boutique in Los Angeles was caught on video. The relevant video and details of the incident are published by WWD.

The posted footage shows how nine men run out of the store with bags and suitcases of the said fashion house in their hands. At the time of the robbery, one of the brand’s consultants called the police, and the security guard stood next to him and watched what was happening. Law enforcement officers did not tell the journalists the total cost of the stolen items.

The police confirmed the crime, but have not yet revealed the identity of the robbers. In addition, they did not say whether the perpetrators were armed. At the same time, it is known that they fled the scene in a red Kia car and a white SUV.

In May 2022, the robbery of a Chanel boutique in Paris was also caught on video. Masked attackers broke into the store, which is located on Place Vendôme, and took away a lot of jewelry and watches from the windows. The posted footage showed the robbers running out of the building with bags and hiding on motorcycles and scooters.