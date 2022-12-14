So close, yet at the same time so far away, that is, never fighting each other in hull-to-hull duels for the conquest of a victory. Jorge Lorenzo And Valentino Rossi they competed for the victory of the 2015 championship in the MotoGP class as teammates in the Yamaha box until the last act in Valencia which rewarded the Majorcan, but actually the two were unable to cross paths directly on several occasions during that poisoned championship in the final by the controversy raised by the rider from Tavullia regarding an alleged conduct of the race aimed at damaging him by Marc Marquez.

Jorge Lorenzo in 2015 won seven races against the four affirmations of Valentino, two of which arrived in the first three races of the championship in Losail and Termas de Rio Hondo. In Argentina Rossi ended up in contact with Marc Marquez, who crashed immediately after being overtaken by the nine-time world champion. The two also ended up at loggerheads in Holland at Assen where a ‘fairing’ by Marquez at the last chicane forced Rossi, according to his point of view, to cut the last chicane thus winning his third victory of the season.

“Valentino and I in 2015 never had a fight on the track”declared Jorge Lorenzo among the protagonists of the documentary ‘Four times’ realized by DAZN Spain and focused on the careers and rivalries of four Iberian aces such as the Majorcan, Daniel Pedrosa, Alex Criville and Aspar Martinez. “The rivalry was still felt, though we have never fought hand to hand for a victory or anything. Sometimes I won, sometimes he won, but the rivalry remained in the air until the end. You could see it in the media, I said something, Valentino answered, the press knew that we didn’t like each other and that we didn’t talk to each other”Lorenzo added.

Faced with increasingly palpable nervousness from Valentino Rossi, Lorenzo tried to put further pressure on his brand mate by asking Spanish journalists to ask him tailor-made questions at the press conference: “At the airport at the end of the season I asked a journalist to ask me this question ‘ask me if Valentino deserves the title if he is champion’ so that I could answer that from my point of view it would not have been a deserved title, but a title some fortunate circumstance. I wanted to make him feel inferior“. In fact, Lorenzo underlined on several occasions how on several weekends in which he was faster than the rider from Tavullia the weather prevented him from realizing his superiority. It happened in Great Britain where Rossi’s fourth and last victory of the season came, at Misano and in Japan at Motegi.